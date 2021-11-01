Monday, November 1, 2021
“It’s my wife’s last name, relax!” — Ken Jeong freaks out ESPN by shouting out his “Ho”

By staff
ABC/Tyler Golden

Ken Jeong got some laughs — and apparently panicked co-anchors — on ESPN’s College GameDay show Saturday night — all for sweetly shouting out his wife

When asked for his picks in the Saturday evening match-up between UCLA and Utah in Salt Lake City, Jeong admitted football ignorance. Instead, he picked from the heart: “I’m going UCLA because my wife went to UCLA medical school, adding: “Shout out, Tran. You complete me, Ho!”

The game’s analysts, Rece DavisLee CorsoDesmond Howard, and Kirk Herbstreit cracked up, stunned, with Herbstreit asking, “Did he say what I think he said on the backend there?” 

“Relax, relax! Jeong said. “It’s her last name!”

“How dare you, ESPN,” he said in mock outrage.

Jeong, a doctor-turned stand up comic and star of movies like the Hangover films and his own ABC sitcom Dr. Ken, married Dr. Tran Ho in 2004. 

Incidentally, he was also shouting out his own 2019 Netflix special, You Complete Me, Ho

ESPN is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News. 

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

