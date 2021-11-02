Jason Momoa confirms he tested positive for COVID-19, “got hit” after ‘﻿Dune’ ﻿premiere

ABC

Jason Momoa has tested positive for COVID-19.

After rumors of his positive diagnosis swirled last week, the Dune star confirmed the news on Friday. Taking to his Instagram Story, which was captured in a TikTok, Momoa said, “I got hit with COVID right after the [Dune] premiere.”

“There’s a lot of people I met in England,” he explained. “Got a lot of aloha from people, and who knows. Either way, I’m doing fine.”

The Aquaman actor shared that he’s been “camped out in his house.” He also panned to show his current roommate, professional skater Erik Ellington, zipping through their home on a skateboard and laughed, “We’re having a ball!”

