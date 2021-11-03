Britney Spears claims her mother started the conservatorship: “You know exactly what you did”

Lester Cohen/BBMA2016/Getty Images for dcp)

Britney Spears issued several damning accusations against her mother, Lynne Spears, after her attorney, Mathew Rosengart, formally asked to terminate her 13-year conservatorship.

In a since-deleted post, captured by ABC Audio, Britney, 39, explained how her mother “secretly ruined my life” and claimed the conservatorship was Lynne’s idea.

Sharing an infographic that read,”The most dangerous animal in the world is a silent smiling woman,” the Grammy winner started off by saying her mother is “concerned” by how happy she is.

“The moment I SMILE and I realize I haven’t in a very long time !!!! My mom gets so CONCERNED and says ‘You’re acting weird … what’s wrong with you ???,'” Britney wrote. “I was BORN today cause I get to SMILE … so thank you for exiting out of my life and finally allowing me to live mine !!!!”

“It was a family business before … it’s no longer that anymore,” Spears continued before claiming Lynne played a much-larger role in her legal woes. “My dad may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago … but what people don’t know is is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea.”

Spears further alleged, “I will never get those years back …. she secretly ruined my life … and yes I will call her and [former family business manager] Lou Taylor out on it.”

Britney accused both Lynne and Taylor of feigning ignorance and claimed both were well aware of her situation. “You know exactly what you did … my dad is not smart enough to ever think of a conservatorship,” the singer declared. “But tonight I will smile knowing I have a new life ahead of me.”

Britney’s next court hearing is set for November 12, where Judge Brenda J. Penny will consider terminating the conservatorship.

