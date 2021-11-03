‘Eternals’ leading ‘Shang-Chi’, trailing ‘Black Widow’, on Fandango ticket pre-sales chart

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios’ third release of the year, Eternals, is currently running second place in terms of ticket pre-sales for 2021, according to Fandango.

Pre-sales for the film, which comes out Friday, are outpacing those for September’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, but behind the year’s advanced sales leader, July’s Black Widow.

While the former film was only released in theaters, the latter was released both in theaters and on Disney+ Premiere Access.

Fandango also polled its users about Eternals ahead of its release, and found 98% were “excited to see the Marvel Cinematic Universe expanding with new characters,” while 97% were “looking forward to seeing a different kind of Marvel Studios movie.”

Ninety-four percent of those polled said they wanted to see the globe-spanning movie’s use of real locations, and 81% were “curious” to see Nomadland Oscar-winning director Chloe Zhao‘s take on the superhero genre.

Meanwhile, ahead of Eternals‘ release, Marvel Studios has released a new TV spot that’s something of an MCU “greatest hits” compilation, as a way to introduce the new movie’s heroes, including Angelina Jolie‘s Thena, Salma Hayek‘s Ajak, Gemma Chan‘s Sersi, and Richard Madden‘s Ikaris.

“The end of one era is the beginning of another,” narrates Arishem, the movie’s powerful antagonist.

