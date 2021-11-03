Ready the rum ham: ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ returning for season 15 on December 1

FXX

On December 1 at 10 p.m. Eastern time, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia returns on FXX after a two-year hiatus, and with it comes a trip into the history books.

The episode will make the bawdy, beloved comedy series the longest-running live-action comedy series in television history, bypassing — most ironically — the genteel sitcom The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet.

According to the network, the debut will see the gang from Paddy’s Pub “at a crossroads in this strange, new world.”

The announcement continues, “In the seismic wake of Covid-19 and all things 2020…the rules are changing quicker than anyone can keep up with, despite herculean efforts from Mac (Rob McElhenney), Charlie (Charlie Day), Dennis (Glenn Howerton), Dee (Kaitlin Olson) and Frank (Danny DeVito) to continue business as usual.”

FXX teases, “Now, they must face the music and decide who they’ll become in the cultural upheaval that is 2021. Across the span of eight episodes — and the Atlantic Ocean — we find them answer in a way only they could think to.”

