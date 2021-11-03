Ryan Reynolds thanks wife Blake Lively in accepting Innovator Award…and it’s not for his new McRib cocktail

Dan Jackson for WSJ. Magazine.

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Ryan Reynolds was in New York City Monday evening to accept his WSJ. Magazine Innovator Award, and at the event held at the Museum of Modern Art, he gave a shout-out to his fellow honorees, including Kim Kardashian, Lil Nas X and Lewis Hamilton, as well as his wife, Blake Lively.

“To be in this room with these honorees, let alone whatever category this is, is just completely and utterly insane,” Reynolds said at the podium.

The Deadpool series star and producer also thanked those behind his Group Effort Initiative, a nonprofit that he and Blake created that gives people of color opportunities to work in the entertainment community.

Ryan thanked “Renaissance woman” Lively for how she, “pushes me in ways that I never imagined I’d be pushed,” quipping in retrospect that the compliment sounded “like a police report.”

Ryan also thanked his team at his production company Maximum Effort, which produces everything from movies like his recent hit Free Guy, to clever marketing campaigns for his companies Aviation American Gin and Mint Mobile, among others. “I’m lucky enough to work with people who honor the idea that you can’t make anything great without enthusiasm. I know how lucky I am to have that,” Reynolds expressed.

On that note, their recent effort just used Reynolds’ gin brand to celebrate the seasonal return of “America’s favorite rib-shaped sandwich,” McDonald’s McRib.

In another now-viral ad, Reynolds combined Aviation with barbecue sauce, tomato juice, lemon juice, and a pickle and onion garnish for the Gin Riblet.

Calling it “a Bloody Mary’s hotter cousin,” Ryan toasted the 40th anniversary of the sandwich. “Bring back Grimace, Godd*** it,” he added of McDonald’s former purple mascot.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.