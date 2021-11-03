Watch trailer for Tracy Oliver’s ‘Harlem’; Check out new trailer for ‘A Journal for Jordan’; and more

Courtesy of Amazon Studios

Amazon has released the first trailer for Tracy Oliver‘s upcoming series, Harlem.

Set in Harlem, New York, the comedy follows a group of “stylish and ambitious best girlfriends,” who are navigating the “next phase of their careers, relationships, and big city dreams.” The star-studded cast includes Meagan Good, Grace Byers, Shoniqua Shandai, Jerrie Johnson and Tyler Lepley. Whoopi Goldberg, Jasmine Guy and Andrea Martin, among others, are scheduled to make guest appearances throughout the season. Harlem premieres Friday, December 3, on Prime Video.

In other news, the final trailer for Denzel Washington‘s upcoming romantic drama A Journal for Jordan has been released.

Directed by Washington and starring Michael B. Jordan, the film is based on Dana Canedy‘s New York Times best-selling memoir of the same name. It’s inspired by Canedy’s love affair with First Sergeant Charles Monroe King, who was killed in Iraq in 2006, when his son, Jordan, was just seven months old. The story centers on the journal King left behind for his son, filled with important life lessons. As previously reported, A Journal for Jordan will play in limited release on December 10 in New York and Los Angeles and then go to wide theatrical release on December 22.

Finally, ICYMI, HBO has renewed Issa Rae‘s Sweet Life: Los Angeles for a second season. As previously reported, the unscripted series follows a group of young adults who navigate their careers, love lives, and more in L.A. as they try to make their dreams come true. Season one, which debuted in August, is currently available to stream on HBO Max.

