What’s the buzz? A high-tech Pete Davidson sex toy

(NOTE NATURE, CONTENT) Just when you thought the idea of Kim Kardashian traveling to Staten Island to hang out with Pete Davidson was surprising enough, comes this development.

Looking to take advantage of the documented — albeit, some might say puzzling — hold Davidson apparently has on Hollywood’s leading ladies, the adult site CamSoda has crafted a sex toy in his…honor?

What’s more, the tattoo-decorated Bluetooth connected device can be synced to…go to work…whenever the heavily inked Saturday Night Live funnyman appears onscreen.

The 27-year-old comedian and actor was famously, briefly engaged to Ariana Grande, but moved on in 2018.

Since then, he’s been linked to Underworld stunner Kate Beckinsale, model Kaia Gerber, actress Margaret Qualley and — prior to making headlines with the now-single Kim K — Bridgerton‘s Pheobe Dynevor.

“Pete doesn’t have to be locked down with just Kim. We can all share a piece of the SNL stud and get to know him more intimately,” said CamSoda VP Daryn Parker.

