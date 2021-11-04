Bad Mother Fungible Tokens: Tarantino to release unseen ‘Pulp Fiction’ scenes as NFTs

John Travolta and Tarantino on the ‘Pulp Fiction’ set

What if the mystery glow from the briefcase in Pulp Fiction was a cache of never-before-seen scenes from the Oscar-winning film?

Quentin Tarantino has announced that a collection of unreleased material from his 1994 crime classic will be up for grabs, in the form of Secret NFTs — encrypted Non-Fungible Tokens — in partnership with Secret Network.

According to a new website, “Each NFT contains one or more previously unknown secrets of a specific iconic scene,” and promises the purchaser “will get a hold of those secrets and a glimpse into the mind and the creative process of Quentin Tarantino.”

Seven never-before-seen clips will be up for grabs, along with annotations and other notes from the writer-director himself.

The site adds, “The owner will enjoy the freedom of choosing one of these options: To keep the secrets to himself for eternity…to share the secrets with a few trusted loved ones,” or, “To share the secrets publicly with the world.”

The filmmaker himself spoke this week at the crypto art gathering NFT.NYC, where he explained his fellow director — and Inglorious Basterds star — Eli Roth first told him about NFTs, and the more he learned about them, the more intrigued Tarantino became about the technology, reports Artnet.

Tarantino’s certainly not the first filmmaker to embrace the collectable format. MGM recently released James Bond-related NFTs tied to the release of No Time to Die, and Warner Bros. announced fans will be able to collect NFTs from the upcoming The Matrix Resurrections.

