Bill Bellamy, Jerry Springer and more announced as upcoming guest hosts on ‘The Wendy Williams Show’

It’ll be at least another month before Wendy Williams returns to her purple chair.

The Wendy Williams Show announced Wednesday that their host’s expected return date had to be pushed back yet again. In the meantime, a new slate of guest hosts has been announced who will hold down the fort through November 19.

Starting November 8 it’ll be actor Michael Rapaport, who will host through November 12 and then pass the mic to comedian Bill Bellamy. Bellamy will entertain the audience on November 16 and 17 before Jerry Springer and Steve Wilkos take over on November 18 through the end of the week.

The show also announced an “all-new hot talk panel” will kick off on Monday, November 15.

Williams has been absent from her show since it was originally expected to return on September 20 for the start of the 13th season. Her return was delayed due to ongoing health issues, which included testing positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19.

The show returned to the air on October 18 with Leah Remini as its first guest host. It was also announced that Williams was “making progress but experiencing serious complications as a direct result of Graves’ Disease and her thyroid condition. It has been determined that more time is needed before she is able to return to her live hosting duties.”

Mayo Clinic defines Graves’ disease as a disorder of the immune system that is a common cause of hyperthyroidism, or an overproduction of thyroid hormones. Side effects attributed to the illness are anxiety, hand tremors, palpitations, fatigue and other disruptive symptoms.

