Obituaries

Mary Francis Livengood Arnold, 81, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Winnie Bowers, 65, of Fieldale, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Kevin Wayne Bryant, 48, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Saturday, October 30, 2021. McKee-Stone Funeral Home in Martinsville is handling arrangements.

Robert Leonard Carter, 79, of Thomasville, N.C. (formerly of Martinsville) died on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at the Lexington Health Care. The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 4, 2021 from 1 until 2 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel where the funeral will follow at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in the County Line Church of God of Prophecy cemetery. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Carter family.

Robert “Bob” Paul Crouch Jr., 73, of Mechanicsville, Virginia, died Wednesday, September 8, 2021. He was a former Clerk of the Henry County Circuit Court and also a U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia. A memorial service is planned at 1 p.m. on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at Montfair Resort Farm, 2500 Bezaleel Drive; Crozet, VA 22932, with visitation immediately following. Woody Funeral Home of Mechanicsville is in charge.

Dorothy Katherine Ramsey Cundiff, age 93 of Penhook departed this life on Monday, November 1, 2021. Funeral services and burial will be private. Her family will receive friends from 4 until 7 p.m. Friday at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

Joanne Sowers Davidson, 74, of Henry, passed away on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at home. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Davidson family.

Barbara Hairston, 88, of Martinsville, Va., departed this life on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at Rocky Mount Health and Rehab Center, Rocky Mount, Va. Arrangements will be announced by Hairston Funeral Home.

Clyde R. Martin, 62, of Bassett, died on Sunday, October 31, 2021. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Martin family.

Ronnie C. Moore, 57, of Harkers Height, Texas, departed this life on Friday, October 29, 2021 at Scott And White Hospital, Temple, Texas. Arrangements will be announced by Hairston Funeral Home.

Dorothy Plaster, 72, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away on Monday, November 1, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

George Pete “Doc” Scouras, age 89 passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 30, 2021. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va.

Cari Lord Zimmer, died Wednesday, October 27, 2021. A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 5, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Christ Episcopal Church. A luncheon reception will be held next door at the Parish House. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Zimmer family.