Thursday, November 4, 2021
A freeze warning is in effect Thursday night/Friday morning

Showers with a high of 78 today
National Weather Service

Discussion:

There is a freeze warning in effect from 2 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday with sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. In the forecast for Martinsville, widespread frost is expected and the low is expected to be around 30. High pressure will cover the Mid Atlantic area through Monday. A weak disturbance will bring a low chance of precipitation to North Carolina today, otherwise dry weather is expected through early next week. Temperatures will be below normal through Saturday, then warm back above normal by Monday.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast:

MARTINSVILLE WEATHER
