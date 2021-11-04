HC School Board and City Council have meetings today

Thursday, Nov. 4

Henry County School Board meets at 9 a.m. at the Henry County Administration Building.

Martinsville City Council meets for a regular meeting in council chambers at 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 5

Big basement sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Fido’s Finds and Kitties Kollectibles, 119 East Main Street in Martinsville.

First Fridays from 4-8 p.m. in Uptown Martinsville with arts, crafts, food and more.

Saturday, Nov. 6

Altrusa of Martinsville-Henry County yard sale 7 a.m. until noon at Calvary Christian Church on Mulberry Road.

Uptown Farmers Market will be open from 7 a.m. until noon.

Fundraising yard sale and books sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fieldale Recreation Center. Furniture, blankets, and loads of books from 25 cents each.

Save the Bassett Community Center group will be at the community center building from 1-6 p.m. to collect donations.

Basement sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fido’s Finds and Kitties Kollectibles.

Brunswick stew sale at noon at the Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road. $8 per quart.

Chili Cookoff from noon to 3 p.m. at 835 Woodland Drive in Stuart. Fundraiser for Caring Hearts Free Clinic. $10 for a quart of chili and desert. Must place orders by calling 276-694-3410.

Save the Bassett Community Center group at the community center building from 1-6 p.m.

Veterans Day Parade at 2 p.m. in uptown Stuart followed by a ceremony at the Patrick County Administration office.

Spaghetti dinner for Mountain Mission School from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Horsepasture Christian Church. Take-out only, adults $8, under 10 $4.50. Proceeds for holiday cheer for school faculty.

Veterans Day Banquet hosted by American Legion Homer Dillard Post 78 at 5 p.m. at the Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department. U.S. Navy Rear Admiral (Ret.) Stephen C. Evans will speak.

Monday, Nov. 8

Martinsville City School Board meets at 6 p.m. in City Council chambers.

Rock Ford Solar Project public information dinner at 6 p.m. at Central Baptist Church guy, 6 p.m., 2230 Sandy River Road in Axton.

Tuesday, Nov. 9

Chix with Stix 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts.

Wednesday, Nov. 10

General Joseph Martin Chapter DAR meets at 10:30 a.m. at Hugo’s Restaurant.

Henry County Planning Commission meets at 6 p.m. at the County Administration Building.

Thursday, Nov. 11

Veterans Day Celebration at 11 a.m. at the HJDB Event Center in Bassett. The speaker will be Dr. G.H. Vaughan and the announcement of the MHC Veteran of the year will be made.

Brown v. Board of Education: Over 50 years later, a one-man play at 6:30 p.m. at the Piedmont Arts. $20 for adults and $10 for students.

Friday, Nov. 19

Christmas Cheer will begin accepting applications on Monday October 25 and will be open Monday thru Friday from 9 AM to 3 PM until Friday, November19. The office will be located at 10 Liberty Street near Lester Home Center and Taco Bell. Our office will be two doors down from Grace Network. Applications must be completed in person and proof of residency in Martinsville or Henry County is required along with a photo ID. All household residents must provide their social security information and date of birth. Acceptable proof of residency is a Virginia driver’s license, a city or county utility bill, or AEP bill. Christmas Cheer has been assisting families in need residing in Martinsville.