Anna Faris fans drag Chris Pratt over praising his “healthy” daughter

Chris Pratt found himself in hot water yesterday by not only angering fans of his ex-wife Anna Faris, but also took some heat from his own followers for calling his baby daughter “healthy.”

The Jurassic World star recently took to Instagram to mark wife Katherine Schwarzenegger‘s birthday ahead of schedule, but some took issue with one of his compliments when speaking about their daughter, one-year-old Lyla.

Some believe Pratt’s remark, “She’s given me an amazing life, a gorgeous healthy daughter,” is a veiled dig at his ex, whom he divorced in 2018.

He and Faris share a nine-year-old son, Jack, who was born premature and suffers from several medical issues.

Some of his fans admitted the remark made them “wince,” but felt that was not the actor’s intention. Meanwhile, others said the word seems deliberate considering his son’s traumatic birth.

Faris previously opened up about Jack’s medical issues and his premature birth in her Anna Faris Is Unqualified podcast, and said in 2018, “Jack had a few surgeries — he had a few hernia surgeries, he’s had a few eye surgeries and he had a little heart issue as well,” according to E! News.

The Scary Movie star revealed Jack was born “two months early” and weighed three pounds and 12 ounces. She said the experience inspired her and Pratt to become supporters of the Global Alliance to Prevent Prematurity and Stillbirth (GAPPS).

Faris nor Pratt have responded to the controversy and the Guardians of the Galaxy star has yet to change the language in his controversial post.

