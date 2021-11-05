Friday, November 5, 2021
Jennifer Hudson pitching new syndicated talk show

ABC/Paula Lobo

Look out Kelly Clarkson, there’s another former American Idol alumna looking to conquer daytime talk TV.

Jennifer Hudson is pitching a new daytime talk show to be produced by the team from The Ellen DeGeneres Show, according to Variety.

The concept, while attempting to fill the void left by Ellen’s departure, is being shopped as an entirely new series  and not a continuation of the long-running chat show.

Ellen executive producers Andy Lassner and Mary Connelly also served as show runners on Hudson’s test show, which was recently shot on the Ellen stage and is now being used as part of the pitch to station groups, sources tell Variety.

The Respect actress also brings an “authentic and natural” take to her hosting duties, according to the insiders.

DeGeneres announced in May that she would end her long-running, Emmy-winning talk show after 19 seasons when her contract expires in 2022.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

