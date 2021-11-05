Letitia Wright’s on-set injury reportedly shutting down production of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Marvel Studios

Wakanda may be forever, but it will have to wait.

The Hollywood Reporter notes Black Panther star Letitia Wright is still recovering in London from the on-set injury she suffered shooting the film in Boston in August, and the cast and crew of its sequel Wakanda Forever will soon run out of scenes to shoot without her.

The star, who plays Princess Shuri, the sister of the late Chadwick Boseman‘s King T’Challa, will be taking more of a lead role in the sequel since Boseman’s death in 2020.

The producers of the sequel had rearranged the shooting schedule to keep production going while the actress recovered from her injuries, which were reportedly caused by a stunt rig.

At the time, the injuries were said to be “minor.”

The trade explains the break in production will happen around Thanksgiving week.

A rep for Wright told the trade, “Letitia has been recovering in London since September…and is looking forward to returning to work early 2022.” The rep added, “Letitia kindly asks that you keep her in your prayers.”

The release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, was bumped from July 8, 2022 to Nov. 11, 2022.

