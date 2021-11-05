Loyalty, betrayal and “saddle time”: What to expect in upcoming fourth season of ‘Yellowstone’

Courtesy Paramount Network

After a wait that lasted over a year, the Duttons are finally back. The big question is, though, who is coming back to Yellowstone after last season’s cliffhanger.

Season 3 ended with assassins hunting the entire Dutton clan down, with patriarch John Dutton, played by Kevin Costner﻿, being shot in a roadside attack and left for dead. One of the plot’s suspected masterminds is Jamie Dutton, who learned he was adopted.

Wes Bentley, who plays the aspiring politician, tells ABC Audio the revelation left Jamie “lost” and “broken more than ever” because “he was told who to be and he did it. And now they’re saying he’s not even a part of it.”

Despite Jamie wallowing in emotional turmoil, he is also “powerful,” which Bentley teases will only add to the Duttons woes.

“[He] definitely has potential for damage. And maybe that’s where Jamie is right now. Ready to fight back,” the actor hinted.

Cole Hauser, who plays fan favorite Rip Wheeler, is looking ahead to the next season because it’ll further test his character’s loyalty to the Duttons, who raised him as one of their own.

The actor — who had to “power through” a few scenes — also hints Rip will be physically tested, sharing, “I’ve put in the work and saddle time… I’m getting a little older, so it’s starting to settle in a little bit more!”

Also excited for the new season is Gil Birmingham, who plays casino magnate, tribal leader and Dutton frenemy Thomas Rainwater.

Birmingham is of Comanche descent and is pleased that the Paramount show correctly represents Native Americans.

“There is a lot more indigenous content coming out and I feel very privileged to be on the forefront of that,” he added.

Yellowstone premieres Sunday, November 7, at 8 p.m. ET with a two-episode special event.

