Obituaries

Mary Francis Livengood Arnold, 81, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Winnie Bowers, 65, of Fieldale, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Kevin Wayne Bryant, 48, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Saturday, October 30, 2021. McKee-Stone Funeral Home in Martinsville is handling arrangements.

Dorothy Katherine Ramsey Cundiff, age 93 of Penhook departed this life on Monday, November 1, 2021. Funeral services and burial will be private. Her family will receive friends from 4 until 7 p.m. Friday at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

Joanne Sowers Davidson, 74, of Henry, passed away on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at home. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Davidson family.

Barbara Hairston, 88, of Martinsville, Va., departed this life on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at Rocky Mount Health and Rehab Center, Rocky Mount, Va. Arrangements will be announced by Hairston Funeral Home.

Bernice Gertrude Hunnicutt, 75, of Bassett passed away on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Hunnicutt family.

Clyde R. Martin, 62, of Bassett, died on Sunday, October 31, 2021. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Martin family.

Dorothy Plaster, 72, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away on Monday, November 1, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Nickolas Pruitt, 17, of Irisburg Rd., Axton, Va., departed this life on Thursday, November 4, 2021. Arrangements will be announced by Hairston Funeral Home.

​​Jerry Rhodes, 49, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

George Pete “Doc” Scouras, age 89 passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 30, 2021. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va.

Cari Lord Zimmer, died Wednesday, October 27, 2021. A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 5, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Christ Episcopal Church. A luncheon reception will be held next door at the Parish House. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Zimmer family.