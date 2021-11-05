Sunny with a high of 52 today

National Weather Service

Discussion:

High pressure was centered over the northern Mid-Atlantic with Low pressure over the eastern Gulf of Mexico. The area of high pressure will provide fair weather for the central Appalachians through the upcoming weekend, with clouds and rain along the

Southeast and Mid-Atlantic Coast as the area of Low pressure moves northeast across Florida to the North Carolina Outer Banks by Sunday. Cooler than normal temperatures will persist through the weekend.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast: