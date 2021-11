High school football: Today it’s Martinsville (4-5) at Bassett (7-2) and Magna Vista (4-5) at Patrick County (3-6).

College football: Tonight Virginia Tech (4-4) plays at Boston College at 7:30 p.m. Wake Forest plays at UNC (4-4) on Saturday at 12:00 p.m. Hear all the action on WHEE-AM1370 or on our listener line at 631-359-9074. UVA (7-3) has the week off.