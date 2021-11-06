Magna Vista senior dies, three other students injured in early morning crash

Nick Pruitt

Statement from Virginia State Police (11/4):

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Thursday, (Nov 4) at 8:19 a.m. on Route 687, two tenths of a mile east of Route 1060 in Henry County.

A 2005 Honda Accord was traveling west on Route 687, when the vehicle run off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree, then overturned.

The vehicle was driven by a 17-year old male, which was wearing his wearing his seatbelt and was transported to a local hospital.

There were three passengers in the vehicle. A 17-year old male and a 14-year old male were wearing their seatbelts and were transported to the hospital for injuries received in the crash.

The third passenger, Nicholas James Pruitt, 17, of Axton, Va., was wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.

Speed is believed to have been a factor in the crash.

The Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team, and the Virginia State Police, Bureau of Criminal Investigation, (Salem), were called to assist with the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Statement from Henry County Schools (11/4):

Our crisis team (central office team members, school psychologists, and counselors from surrounding schools) deployed to support staff and students at Magna Vista following the notice of a serious accident involving four of our students on their way to school this morning.

We were deeply saddened to learn of Nick Pruitt’s passing following this morning’s accident. Our thoughts are with the Pruitt family and the families of the other students involved.

Counselors have been at MVHS today to talk with students and staff and will continue to support the Warrior community in the days ahead.

Letter from parents from Magna Vista principal (11/4):

Dear Warrior Families:

It is with a heavy heart that I am writing to inform you that there was a serious accident involving four MVHS students this morning. MVHS senior Nick Pruitt died as a result of injuries sustained in the accident. Nick was loved by many at MVHS and we are deeply saddened by this loss.

Today, each class was given an opportunity to share their thoughts and feelings through a discussion led by a teacher and/or counselor. Counselors have been available throughout the day to offer support to students and staff.

When upsetting incidents occur, students may need support to help them deal with the emotions that such events produce. I encourage you to have a discussion with your child regarding his/her feelings. You can help your child by listening carefully, accepting his/her feelings, and answering questions according to your beliefs.

If you have any questions or concerns, please call the school at 956-3147. We are taking steps to be responsive to the needs of our students and their families in the days ahead.

Sincerely,

Jo Ellen Hylton

Principal