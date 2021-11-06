(Obituaries air at 8:25 a.m., 9:55 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 4:25 p.m., and 5:25 p.m.)

Winnie Bowers, 65, of Fieldale, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Joanne Sowers Davidson, 74, of Henry, passed away on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at home. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Davidson family.

Barbara Hairston, 88, of Martinsville, Va., departed this life on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at Rocky Mount Health and Rehab Center, Rocky Mount, Va. Arrangements will be announced by Hairston Funeral Home.

Bernice Gertrude Hunnicutt, 75, of Bassett passed away on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Hunnicutt family.

Clyde R. Martin, 62, of Bassett, died on Sunday, October 31, 2021. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Martin family.

Dorothy Plaster, 72, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away on Monday, November 1, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Nickolas Pruitt, 17, of Irisburg Rd., Axton, Va., departed this life on Thursday, November 4, 2021. Arrangements will be announced by Hairston Funeral Home.

​​Jerry Rhodes, 49, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.