Four new deaths reported in the district due to COVID-19

There were 4 deaths in the West Piedmont District reported Friday due to COVID-19. The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) has recorded 2 of those deaths in Henry County, one in Martinsville and one in Franklin County.

The district comprises the counties of Henry, Franklin and Patrick and the City of Martinsville.

Henry County continues to lead the district in deaths with 163, followed by Franklin County with 107, Martinsville at 91 and Patrick County with 55.

Henry County has had 442 hospitalizations, followed by Franklin County with 253, Martinsville at 184 and Patrick County with 133.

Henry County had 40 new cases reported Friday and is at 6,606. Franklin County has had 17 new cases with 6,097 total. Martinsville has had 9 new cases with 2,093 total and Patrick County has had 13 new cases with a total of 2,093.

The district has had 16,889 total cases, 1,012 hospitalizations and 416 deaths.

Statewide, there have been 933,542 cases, 39,097 hospitalizations and 14,125 deaths due to COVID-19.

In the state, 63% of the population is fully vaccinated. Martinsville is at 52%, Henry and Franklin counties 44% and Patrick County 37%.

Worldwide there have been 249.2 million COVID-19 cases and 5 million deaths and in the U.S. there have been 46.4 million cases and 753,937 deaths as reported by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.