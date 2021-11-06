Partly sunny with a high of 53 today

National Weather Service

Discussion:

Low pressure over Florida will move northeast along the southeast Atlantic coast this weekend, while high pressure remains centered over New England and the northern Mid-Atlantic. Any rain this weekend will remain confined to the eastern Carolinas. Aside from some cloud cover and cooler than normal temperatures for our area this weekend, the weather is expected to remain dry. The dry conditions are expected to persist into early next week as high pressure builds overhead. Much warmer temperatures can also be expected Monday and Tuesday.

