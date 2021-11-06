Saturday, November 6, 2021
HomeDailiesBengals and Warriors finish regular season with wins
DailiesSports

Bengals and Warriors finish regular season with wins

By staff
0
6415
High school football begins this Friday

High school football: Bassett defeated Martinsville 47-3. Magna Vista beat Patrick County 45-20. Bassett finishes the regular season with an 8-2 record followed by Magna Vista at 5-5, Martinsville at 4-6 and Patrick County at 3-7.

College football: Boston College beat Virginia Tech 17-3 Friday night. Wake Forest plays at UNC (4-4) today. Hear all the action on WHEE-AM1370 or on our listener line at 631-359-9074. Duke is at Virginia Tech (4-5) next Saturday at 3:30 and Notre Dame is at UVA (7-3) with the time yet to be determined.

Previous articlePartly sunny with a high of 53 today
Next articleObituaries
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2021 WHEE