Bengals and Warriors finish regular season with wins

High school football: Bassett defeated Martinsville 47-3. Magna Vista beat Patrick County 45-20. Bassett finishes the regular season with an 8-2 record followed by Magna Vista at 5-5, Martinsville at 4-6 and Patrick County at 3-7.

College football: Boston College beat Virginia Tech 17-3 Friday night. Wake Forest plays at UNC (4-4) today. Hear all the action on WHEE-AM1370 or on our listener line at 631-359-9074. Duke is at Virginia Tech (4-5) next Saturday at 3:30 and Notre Dame is at UVA (7-3) with the time yet to be determined.