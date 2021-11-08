Martinsville man shot on Dunlap Street

Courtesy Start News

On November 7, 2021 at 9:36 PM, The Martinsville Police Department responded to Dunlap Street, where they found Johnny Omar Spencer Jr. 39-year-old male Martinsville resident who had been shot. The victim was transported to SOVAH Martinsville and later transferred to Carilion Roanoke Memorial where he was treated for his injuries. At this time, Spencer is listed in serious condition. Investigators responded and processed the scene for evidence.

If anyone has any information related to the incident, please contact Sergeant Chase Bennett at 276-403-5322 or Lieutenant Sandy Hines at 276-403-5328.

Those with information can also call the Crime Stoppers line at 276-63-CRIME (276-632- 7463). Crime Stoppers is an anonymous tip line and callers with information leading to+ arrest and conviction could be eligible for up to a $2,500 reward.