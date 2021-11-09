IMAX launching ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Fan Event

Sony Pictures

With the release of the final trailer to Ghostbusters: Afterlife — featuring the voices and brief appearances of some of its original series stars including Dan Aykroyd, the late Harold Ramis, and Bill Murray — comes news IMAX is doing the movie big.

Well, “big” is not a surprise for the giant format theaters, but in the case of the new film, they’re hosting a Ghostbusters Fan Event in the U.S. and Canada to celebrate the movie’s launch on November 19.

The special event will be live-streamed from Los Angeles at 8pm Eastern in select theaters, and will not only show the new Sony Pictures movie, but will also feature a Q&A with director Jason Reitman and his dad, producer — and original Ghostbusters director — Ivan Reitman.

The select theaters will also treat fans to commemorative posters and other goodies.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife stars the original cast, which also includes Sigourney Weaver, Ernie Hudson, and Annie Potts, as well as series newcomers Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, and McKenna Grace.

Here’s a list of the participating IMAX locations:

United States

California

AMC Metreon 16 & IMAX Theatre – San Francisco, CA

Esquire IMAX Theatre – Sacramento, CA

Regal Edwards Irvine Spectrum & IMAX – Irvine, CA

TCL Chinese Theatres IMAX – Hollywood, CA

AMC Mission Valley 20 & IMAX Theatre – San Diego, CA

Washington DC

AMC Georgetown 14 & IMAX Theatre – Washington, DC

Florida

AMC Aventura 24 & IMAX Theatre – Aventura, FL

Georgia

Regal Atlantic Station & IMAX Theatre – Atlanta, GA

Illinois

AMC Oakbrook 12 & IMAX Theatre – Oak Brook, IL

Minnesota

AMC Rosedale 14 & IMAX Theatre – Roseville, MN

Massachusetts

AMC Boston Common 19 – IMAX – Boston, MA

New York

AMC Empire 25 & IMAX Theatre – New York, NY

North Carolina

Regal Stonecrest At Piper Glen & IMAX – Charlotte, NC

Pennsylvania

Regal UA King of Prussia & IMAX Theatre – King of Prussia, PA

Texas

AMC Northpark 15 & IMAX Theatre – Dallas, TX

Regal Edwards Houston Marq*E & IMAX – Houston, TX

Santikos Palladium IMAX Theatre – San Antonio, TX

Tennessee

Malco Paradiso Cinema Grill & IMAX Theatre – Memphis, TN

Washington

Regal Thornton Place & IMAX Theatre – Seattle, WA

Canada

Cineplex Cinemas Winston Churchill & IMAX Theatre – Oakville, ON

