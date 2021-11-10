COVID-19 live updates: Over 900,000 kids 5-11 will have 1st shot by end of day, White House says

CasPhotography/iStock

(NEW YORK) — As the COVID-19 pandemic has swept the globe, more than 5 million people have died from the disease worldwide, including over 757,000 Americans, according to real-time data compiled by Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering.

Just 68.4% of Americans ages 12 and up are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Latest headlines:

-White House confident pace of shots for kids will increase in coming days

-Over 900,000 kids 5-11 will have 1st shot by end of day, White House estimates

-10 states see increase in hospital admissions

-Pfizer asks FDA to amend booster authorization to include all adults

Here’s how the news is developing. All times Eastern.

Nov 10, 1:35 pm

White House confident pace of shots for kids will increase in coming days

White House COVID coordinator Jeff Zients said Wednesday that the pace of vaccines for kids is expected “to continue to accelerate across the coming days and weeks.”

CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky made the case that children get vaccinated against far less deadly vaccines.

“In the years prior to the recommendation for Hepatitis A, meningococcus and varicella vaccination, the average annual reported deaths from these infections were three, eight and 16 respectively,” she said. “All of those numbers are far lower than 66 — the number of deaths we have seen from COVID-19 in children 5-to-11 over the past year.”

ABC News’ Cheyenne Haslett

Nov 10, 8:55 am

Over 900,000 kids 5-11 will have 1st shot by end of day, White House estimates

The White House estimates that by the end of Wednesday over 900,000 children ages 5 to 11 will have received their first vaccine shot.

That’s 3% of the 28 million newly eligible kids in this category.

Another 700,000 kids in that age range have appointments booked at pharmacies to get their first jab, according to the White House.

ABC News’ Justin Gomez

Nov 09, 10:36 pm

Mask mandate ending in Florida’s largest school district

Masks will be optional for students in Miami-Dade County, Florida’s largest school district, beginning on Friday, the district announced Tuesday.

This change is “based on significantly improved COVID-19 conditions in the community and within our schools,” school officials said in a statement.

Fully vaccinated employees also have the choice to not wear a mask.

ABC News’ Will McDuffie

Nov 09, 4:41 pm

Boosters required for people 65+ to retain health pass in France

French residents over the age of 65 must get a booster in order to keep their health pass, President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday.

The health pass, which indicates a person is vaccinated, is mandatory for restaurants, theaters, museums and similar institutions throughout the country.

ABC News’ Ibtissem Guenfoud

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.