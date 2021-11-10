Wednesday, November 10, 2021
HomeNewsEntertainmentDwayne Johnson teases his 'Red Notice' co-star Ryan Reynolds over his Netflix...
NewsEntertainment

Dwayne Johnson teases his ‘Red Notice’ co-star Ryan Reynolds over his Netflix usage

By staff
0
17
Netflix

While Ryan Reynolds‘ fake feud with good buddy Hugh Jackman is the stuff of Twitter legend, it seems that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is angling for a piece of the action. 

Johnson posted to social media with a photo of an outdoor movie marquee on which he’d had posted the message, “Ryan Reynolds Uses His Mom’s Netfix Account.”

Johnson tweeted to his Red Notice co-star, “Beat that.”

He also added, “For the record, Ryan’s mama is an AMAZING WOMAN. Not sure why Ryan turned out the way he did.”

Reynolds took it in stride, replying, “In fairness, my mom uses my OnlyFans account.”

Red Notice, which also stars Gal Gadot, debuts on the streaming service Friday.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articleJared Leto claims he was “only joking” about his gross ‘Suicide Squad’ gifts
Next articleTranscript of Cuomo investigation interviews released
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2021 WHEE