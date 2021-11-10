Jared Leto claims he was “only joking” about his gross ‘Suicide Squad’ gifts

Neil Mockford/Ricky Vigil M/GC Images

(NOTE LANGUAGE, CONTENT) While he’s gone on the record as having done so, Oscar winner Jared Leto now claims he was joking when he said he’d sent his Suicide Squad co-stars gross “gifts,” like sex toys and used condoms, from his Joker alter-ego.

His co-stars had corroborated the stories, with Oscar-winner Viola Davis once telling Vanity Fair, “He gave us some really horrific gifts,” claiming Leto had a “henchman” drop a dead pig on a table on set. “And then he sends Margot Robbie a black rat. It was still alive, in a box. She screamed, and then she kept it.”

At the time, Leto claimed playing the Clown Prince of Crime in the movie led him to create an “element of surprise” for his co-stars. Leto, however, now says his outrageous claims were “all in jest.”

The House of Gucci actor and 30 Seconds To Mars frontman just told Entertainment Weekly, “99.9 percent of what people read is bulls**t. [T]here were no used condoms.”

He added, “Any of the very few gifts that were ever given were given with a spirit of fun and adventure and received with laughter, fun, and adventure. It’s all filmed! They filmed it all! People were dying. We were just having a goof.”

Leto also said, “I’m playing a guy called the Joker, it’s OK to play some jokes. Nothing ever crossed any lines, and it’s not up to other people on the internet to create those lines.”

