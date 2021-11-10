(Obituaries air at 8:25 a.m., 9:55 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 4:25 p.m., and 5:25 p.m.)

James Bernard Flanagan Jr., 90, of Martinsville, Va. passed away on Sunday, November 7, 2021. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at Lawson Cemetery in Eden, North Carolina. Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home.

Michael Gardner, 73, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away on Monday, November 8, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

​​Jean Mulchi Gray, 89, of Ridgeway, Va., died on Friday, November 5, 2021. The family will receive friends from 5:30 until 7 p.m., at First Baptist Church of Martinsville on Friday, November 12, 2021. The funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Martinsville with burial following at Mountain View Cemetery in Ridgeway, Va. Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va.

Shirley C. Harris, age 84, of Collinsville, Va., went to rest with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, November 7, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 12, 2021 at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel. A visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, November 11, 2021 also at the funeral home. Burial will be at Roselawn Burial Park. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Harris family.

Susan Marie Hensley, 91 of Ridgeway, Va. passed away on Saturday, November 6, 2021. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at Horsepasture Christian Church. A visitation will be held inside the church from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the service. Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home.

Chrysa Hopper, 33, of Ringgold, passed away on Sunday, November 7, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Lawrence Huffman, 90, of Bassett, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at his home. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Bruce C. Joyce, 78, of Bassett, passed away on Friday, November 5, 2021. The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 11, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel with the funeral service to follow at 1 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel. Burial will follow in the Ferris Family Cemetery. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Joyce family.

Emily Massey, 29, of Providence, North Carolina passed away Tuesday, November 9, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Gene Marlene Minter Meadows, 89, of Martinsville, died on Friday November 5, 2021, at Sovah Health of Martinsville. A memorial service will be held Thursday, November 11, 2021, at 12:30 p.m. located at Chatham Heights Baptist Church, Martinsville. Family visitation will immediately follow the memorial service. Interment will be private at Roselawn Burial Park. Roselawn Chapel Funeral Home and Burial Park entrusted with arrangements.

Nickolas Pruitt, 17, of Irisburg Rd., Axton, Va., departed this life on Thursday, November 4, 2021. Arrangements will be announced by Hairston Funeral Home.

Mindy Nicole Ross, passed away on Monday, November 1, 2021. Collins Funeral Home at Bassett, Virginia is respectfully serving the Ross Family.

Rico Thadeaus Scales, 34, of Spencer, Virginia passed away on Friday, November 5, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Geraldine Thompson, 71, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away on Monday, November 8, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Sandra Shelton Turner, 68, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away Tuesday, November 9, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Theodore “Ted” Ernest Ussery Jr., 80, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Monday, November 8, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, November 12, 2021, at Chatham Heights Baptist Church. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel and other times at Mr. Ussery’s home, 806 Banks Road, Martinsville, VA 24112. Burial will be at Roselawn Burial Park. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Ussery family.

​​Ellen J. Walker, 69, of Patrick Springs, passed away on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at Sovah Health Martinsville. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel. Burial will follow in the Walker Family Cemetery in Patrick Springs. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Walker family.

Cassie A. Williams, 88, of Cleveland, Ohio, formerly of Martinsville, Va., departed from this life on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at Complete Care Nursing Home in La Plata, Maryland. Arrangements will be announced by Hairston Funeral Home.