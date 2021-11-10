Wednesday, November 10, 2021
HomeNewsEntertainment'People''s Sexiest Man Alive 2021 is: Paul Rudd
NewsEntertainment

‘People”s Sexiest Man Alive 2021 is: Paul Rudd

By staff
0
16
Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

After much speculation, Paul Rudd has been announced as People magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive” 2021.

The big announcement came Tuesday night via The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. ﻿Before confirming Rudd’s status, though, Colbert put him through a rigorous — and hilarious — sexy evaluation. The test included an interview in which Rudd was asked a series of questions, including when he first realized he was sexy.

“When I was a baby,” Rudd answered. “I was a baby. I didn’t know what sexy was. I just felt different. I wore a thong diaper and I knew the other kids didn’t.”

The Ant-Man star was also tested on his ability to successfully conduct a sexy photoshoot. At the end of it all, Colbert shared that Rudd’s test results came back “negative” for sexy. However, after Rudd humbly accepted that fate, it was revealed that “humility” was the final test, and he passed — thus crowning him as People’s “Sexiest Man Alive” for 2021. 

Rudd succeeds Michael B. Jordan, who held the coveted title for 2020. Others who have been named People‘s “Sexiest Man Alive” include John LegendDwayne “The Rock” JohnsonDavid Beckham, and Chris Hemsworth.

The full People’s “Sexiest Man Alive” issue hits newsstands this Friday. 

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articleBiden to visit Baltimore port amid supply chain, inflation woes
Next articleSunny with a high of 74 today
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2021 WHEE