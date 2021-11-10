Three new deaths reported in the district due to COVID-19

There were 3 deaths in the West Piedmont District due to COVID-19 reported Wednesday. The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) has recorded 2 of those deaths in Henry County and one in Patrick County.

The district comprises the counties of Henry, Franklin and Patrick and the City of Martinsville.

Henry County continues to lead the district in deaths with 165, followed by Franklin County with 107, Martinsville at 89 and Patrick County with 56.

Henry County has had 444 hospitalizations, followed by Franklin County with 262, Martinsville at 182 and Patrick County with 135.

Henry County had 63 new cases reported Wednesday and is at 6,669. Franklin County has had 57 new cases with 6,154 total. Patrick County has had 50 new cases with a total of 2,143. Martinsville has had 21 new cases with 2,114 total.

The district has had 17,080 total cases, 1,023 hospitalizations and 417 deaths.

Statewide, there have been 939,783 cases, 39,315 hospitalizations and 14,261 deaths due to COVID-19.

In the state, 63% of the population is fully vaccinated. Martinsville is at 52%, Henry County 45%, Franklin County 44% and Patrick County 37%.

Worldwide there have been 251 million COVID-19 cases and 5 million deaths and in the U.S. there have been 46 million cases and 757,417 deaths as reported by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.