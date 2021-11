High school football: In the Region 2C playoffs, #8 Patrick County (3-7) plays at #1 Glenvar and #5 Martinsville (4-6) plays at James River. In the Region 3D playoffs, #6 Magna Vista (5-5) plays at #3 Bassett (8-2).

College football: UNC (5-4) plays at Pittsburgh Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Duke is at Virginia Tech (4-5) Saturday at 3:30 p.m. and Notre Dame is at UVA (7-3) at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.