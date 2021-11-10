HC Planning Commission meets tonight

Wednesday, Nov. 10

General Joseph Martin Chapter DAR meets at 10:30 a.m. at Hugo’s Restaurant.

Henry County Planning Commission meets at 6 p.m. at the County Administration Building.

Thursday, Nov. 11

Veterans Day. All local, state and federal offices are closed.

Veterans Day Celebration at 11 a.m. at the HJDB Event Center in Bassett. The speaker will be Dr. G.H. Vaughan and the announcement of the MHC Veteran of the year will be made.

Brown v. Board of Education: Over 50 years later, a one-man play at 6:30 p.m. at the Piedmont Arts. $20 for adults and $10 for students.

Friday, Nov. 12

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market is open from 7 a.m. until noon at 65 West Main Street in Martinsville.

Music night at Spencer Penn Center. Gates open at 5 p.m. $5.

Saturday, Nov. 13

Monthly breakfast 6-10 a.m. at the Bassett Ruritan Club. All you can eat sausage, fried bologna, eggs, gravy, biscuits, apples, pancakes, juice and coffee for $7.

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market 7 a.m. until noon.

Fall bazaar 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fieldale United Methodist Church.

Dalton IDEA Center open house from 10 a.m. until noon.

Fall fair 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Spencer Penn Centre.

Holiday Arts and Crafts Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Reynolds Homestead’s Community Engagement Center in Critz.

29th annual Big Bird Toy Ride. Registration at 10 a.m. and the ride starts at 1 p.m. $10 or one new toy for each person riding. 6537 Greensboro Road in Ridgeway. All proceeds to Christmas Cheer.

Jackpot bingo at 6 p.m. at the Ararat Ruritan Club.

Sunday, Nov. 14

Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society Anniversary at 3 p.m. celebrating the 25th anniversary at the Historic Henry County Courthouse. The program will include music, refreshments and distinguished speakers.

Friday, Nov. 19

Christmas Cheer will begin accepting applications on Monday October 25 and will be open Monday thru Friday from 9 AM to 3 PM until Friday, November 19. The office will be located at 10 Liberty Street near Lester Home Center and Taco Bell. Our office will be two doors down from Grace Network. Applications must be completed in person and proof of residency in Martinsville or Henry County is required along with a photo ID. All household residents must provide their social security information and date of birth. Acceptable proof of residency is a Virginia driver’s license, a city or county utility bill, or AEP bill. Christmas Cheer has been assisting families in need residing in Martinsville.