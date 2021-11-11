Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige tapped Broadway legends for ‘Hawkeye’ play ‘Rogers: The Musical’

Marvel Studios

As seen in the trailers to the upcoming Disney+ MCU series Hawkeye, the adventures of Captain America and his heroic friends made it to Broadway, in the form of a make-believe production called Rogers: The Musical.

However, the songs in the play-within-a-show are very real, and were brought to life by two real-life, award-winning Broadway legends.

Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman were tapped by Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige to craft music for the Rogers musical, according to Marvel.com. The pair were veterans of smashes like Hairspray and Mary Poppins Returns.

“[We] were at an Academy Award dinner, and I’m sitting there and someone taps me on the shoulder and says, ‘Excuse me, Kevin Feige would love to meet you,” Shaiman recalls to the website.

“Turns out Kevin is a film score nerd. He started talking about [the scores I’ve written] one by one, and I was like, ‘I cannot believe this is happening.'”

He continues, “I guess when this idea came up for Hawkeye, for there to be a musical on Broadway, he luckily thought of us, and we couldn’t be more ecstatic about it.”

While the pair admit they weren’t well-versed in the MCU, they caught up quickly, mostly thanks to Marc’s husband, Lou, who Shaiman calls, a “total Marvel nerd.”

The fruits of their labor was a show-stopper based on the Battle of New York as seen in the climax of The Avengers.

“I never knew that Scott and I would write a song with the word ‘Tesseract’ in it,” Shaiman jokes about the MCU’s time-bending MacGuffin.

Starring Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld, Hawkeye debuts on Disney+ on November 24.

