‘Power Book IV: Force’ debut date revealed, Idris Elba returns as Luther, Ava DuVernay to be honored & more

Starz

The latest installment in the Power franchise, Power Book IV: Force, will premiere Sunday, February 6, 2022.

Starz made the announcement Thursday about the series starring Joseph Sikora as Tommy Egan, with a teaser-trailer. In the fourth installment of Power, Egan leaves New York City and plans to takeover Chicago.

Idris Elba, who currently stars in the Netflix Western The Harder They Fall, teased his return as homicide DCI John Luther in another Netflix film. The 49-year-old British actor wrote “Oi……I’m back!” Wednesday on Instagram with behind-the-scenes images from the set. Elba starred from 2010-2019 in the Luther BBC series. Cynthia Erivo has been announced as one of his co-stars in the movie, simply titled Luther.

In other news, VH1 announced that VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition, will return for season two on Monday, December 13th at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The show features cast members from the Atlanta, New York, Hollywood and Miami series, including Amina Buddafly, Brooke Valentine, Cyn Santana, Erica Mena, Juelz Santana, Mimi Faust, Peter Gunz, Rich Dollaz, Safaree and Stevie J. On Monday, Stevie filed for divorce from Faith Evans after three years of marriage.

Finally, Ava DuVernay, Will Smith, Halle Berry and Jennifer Hudson will be among the special honorees at the annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television. DuVernay will receive the first-ever Melvin Van Peebles Trailblazer Award, and Smith will be honored with the Actor Award for Film for his role in King Richard. Berry will be presented with the Career Achievement Award, and Hudson will be recognized with the Actress Award for Film. Niecy Nash will host the event Monday, December 6 at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.