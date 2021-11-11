Ready the bunny pot: ‘Fatal Attraction’ series casts Lizzie Caplan in Glenn Close’s former role

Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb — Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

Paramount+ has cast Lizzie Caplan in a series adaptation of the 1987 hit Fatal Attraction, which starred Michael Douglas and Glenn Close. The show has already gotten a full season order for the streamer.

Caplan will play Close’s role of Alex, the woman who flies off the (knife) handle after having an affair with Douglas’ hotshot lawyer Dan. What results is a tale of twisted obsession that includes, famously, with a bunny in a pot of boiling water.

The Douglas role has yet to be cast.

According, to Paramount+, the new series is, “A deep-dive reimagining of the classic psychosexual thriller from the 1980s” that “will explore fatal attraction and the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity, through the lens of modern attitudes towards strong women, personality disorders and coercive control.”

Caplan, a veteran of dozens of movies and TV shows, recently earned Emmy and Critics Choice Award nominations in the Outstanding Lead Actress categories opposite Michael Sheen in Showtime’s Masters of Sex.

Dirty John veteran Alexandra Cunningham is writing and acting as the show’s executive producer.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.