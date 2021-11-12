‘And Just Like That…’ there’s a teaser-trailer to the ‘Sex and the City’ sequel

HBO Max

Friday morning, HBO Max dropped a brand-new teaser-trailer for the next chapter of Sex and the City, …And Just Like That, along with a release date, December 9.

The tease features Sarah Jessica Parker‘s Carrie Bradshaw living it up with her old friends Miranda and Charlotte, played respectively by Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, along with some of their new friends, including Grey’s Anatomy‘s Sara Ramirez playing Che, and Empire‘s Nicole Ari Parker as Lisa.

The teaser also features a trademark SATC voiceover from SJP’s Carrie Bradshaw, which ties it all together. “They say some things never change,” Carrie says. “But the truth is life is full of surprises, and as your story unfolds, the city reinvents itself. And just like that, a new chapter begins.”

HBO Max says the “new chapter of the groundbreaking HBO series, Sex and the City…will follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.”

The series also stars returning SATC cast members Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, and Willie Garson, the latter of whom died in September of pancreatic cancer.

