For Disney+ Day, Marvel movies launching in “IMAX Enhanced” format

Chances are, your TV isn’t the standard IMAX screen size — some 52 by 72 feet — but Disney+ has released a slew of Marvel movies and other content in what it’s calling the IMAX Enhanced format on Friday’s Disney+ Day.

The films boast stunning picture quality, but also a different screen ratio than you might have gotten used to since the advent of widescreen TVs. Simply put, the movies play without the black “letterbox” borders at the top and bottom of your screen.

Technically, speaking, the movies appear in a 1.90:1 aspect ratio, vs. your standard 16:9, and will screen with Dolby Vision HDR and DTS audio, if your TV is compatible.

Thirteen Marvel films are now available in IMAX Enhanced, including the just-released to Disney+ Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The others include Iron Man, Captain Marvel, Captain America: Civil War, Doctor Strange, Black Panther, Black Widow, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 and Vol. 2, Ant-Man and the Wasp, Thor: Ragnarok, and Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

