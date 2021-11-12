Friday, November 12, 2021
HomeNewsEntertainmentKevin Costner's 'Yellowstone' lassos three slots on "most watched" top 20 for...
NewsEntertainment

Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ lassos three slots on “most watched” top 20 for last week

By staff
0
12
Paramount+

The Kevin Costner-led Paramount+ Western drama Yellowstone found its posse last week, snaring three of the top 20 slots on Digital Entertainment Group‘s weekly chart of the “Most Watched at Home” movies and TV shows.

While Ryan Reynolds‘ blockbuster Free Guy topped the new chart again for movies in the week ending November 6, the brand-new fourth-season premiere of Yellowstone ranked at #2. Furthermore, Yellowstone season 1 made #11 on the list, and its third season ranked at #19.

Aside from being sought-after by viewers, the drama surprised industry insiders as the only TV series on the weekly list, which last week was otherwise filled by movies.

Yellowstone also ranked second behind Free Guy on Fandango’s Vudu streaming service last week.

Yellowstone, in which Costner plays John Dutton, a rancher whose interests seem to constantly be under attack, also stars Kelly ReillyCole HauserLuke Grimes and Wes Bentley.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articleMom of missing New Jersey teen Jashyah Moore charged with child endangerment
Next article“Best Day Ever”: Britney Spears’ conservatorship is terminated
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2021 WHEE