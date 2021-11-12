Friday, November 12, 2021
Marvel Studios teases slew of upcoming Disney+ shows, including Oscar Isaac in ‘Moon Knight’, Tatiana Maslany in ‘She-Hulk’ and more

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios put the sizzle in “sizzle reel” today with teases of a slew of upcoming live action and animated shows bound for Disney+. 

Included was the first footage of Oscar Isaac in costume as Moon Knight; Emmy-winning Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany as Bruce Banner’s lawyer/green-hero cousin Jennifer Walters in She-Hulk; and newcomer Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel.

Samuel L. Jackson also makes an appearance in the reel as an aged Nick Fury for a Secret Invasion series that also stars his Captain Marvel co-star Ben Mendelsohn.

Mark Ruffalo appears in the She-Hulk footage, getting his attorney cousin used to her new Hulky powers; that is, when she’s not in court specializing in superhero cases.

The Moon Knight footage shows Isaac as Marc Spector, a nerdy guy who suffers from dissociative identity disorder who becomes a vigilante. “The multiple identities who live inside him find themselves thrust into a deadly war of the gods against the backdrop of modern and Ancient Egypt,” a press release explains.

Ms. Marvel centers on Khan, “a 16-year-old Pakistani American from Jersey City [who] has always struggled to find her place in the world — that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she’s always looked up to.”

Along with already-seen footage of the upcoming Hawkeye, the reel also teases the return of Loki, a second season of the animated What If…?, and a bunch of animated shows, including Spider-Man: Freshman Year and Marvel: Zombies. In addition, it confirms the WandaVision spin-off, Agatha: House of Harkness starring Kathryn Hahn.

The preview can be seen on Disney+, which is owned by ABC’s parent company.

Here’s the full upcoming Marvel slate:

Echo
Ironheart
Agatha: House of Harkness
Secret Invasion
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special
X-MEN ’97 (animated)
What If…? Season 2 (animated)
Spider-Man: Freshman Year (animated)
I Am Groot (shorts series)
Marvel Zombies (animated)

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

