Obituaries

Rebecca Frances B. Ashburn, 86, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at Sovah Health of Martinsville. Visitation will be held from 10 until 11 a.m. on Monday, November 15, 2021, at Norris Funeral Services. Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 15, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Norris Funeral Services. Burial will be held at Roselawn Burial Park. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Ashburn family.

Dorothy France, 89, of Fieldale, Va., departed this life on Tuesday, November 10, 2021 at her residence. Arrangements will be announced by Hairston Funeral Home.

Michael Gardner, 73, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away on Monday, November 8, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

​​Jean Mulchi Gray, 89, of Ridgeway, Va., died on Friday, November 5, 2021. The funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Martinsville with burial following at Mountain View Cemetery in Ridgeway, Va. Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va.

Thelma Hairston, 94, of Banner St., Martinsville, Va., departed this life on Monday, November 9, 2021 at her residence. Arrangements will be announced by Hairston Funeral Home.

Thelma Jeanette Hall, 70 of Bassett, Virginia passed away Wednesday, November 10, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Wayne Hightower, 69, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Chrysa Hopper, 33, of Ringgold, passed away on Sunday, November 7, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

James Johnson, 74, of Axton, Virginia passed away Wednesday, November 10, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Emily Massey, 29, of Providence, North Carolina passed away Tuesday, November 9, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

John Riddle, 76, of Axton, Virginia passed away Wednesday, November 10, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Mindy Nicole Ross, passed away on Monday, November 1, 2021. Collins Funeral Home at Bassett, Virginia is respectfully serving the Ross Family.

Diane Su, 65, of Bassett, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, November 11, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Geraldine Thompson, 71, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away on Monday, November 8, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Sandra Shelton Turner, 68, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away Tuesday, November 9, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

​​Terry Wheeler, 61, of Fincastle, Virginia passed away Tuesday, November 9, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.