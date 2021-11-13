More new cases, but no new deaths in the district due to COVID-19

There were no new deaths in the West Piedmont District due to COVID-19 reported on Friday.

The district comprises the counties of Henry, Franklin and Patrick and the City of Martinsville.

Henry County continues to lead the district in deaths with 165, followed by Franklin County with 107, Martinsville at 89 and Patrick County with 56.

Henry County has had 448 hospitalizations, followed by Franklin County with 262, Martinsville at 182 and Patrick County with 135.

Henry County had 38 new cases reported Friday and is at 6,725. Franklin County has had 12 new cases with 6,182 total. Patrick County has had 11 new cases with a total of 2,162. Martinsville has had 20 new cases with 2,134 total.

The district has had 17,203 total cases, 1,027 hospitalizations and 417 deaths.

Statewide, there have been 942,837 cases, 39,407 hospitalizations and 14,321 deaths due to COVID-19.

In the state, 63% of the population is fully vaccinated. Martinsville is at 52%, Henry and Franklin counties 45%, and Patrick County 37%.

Worldwide there have been 252 million COVID-19 cases and 5 million deaths and in the U.S. there have been 46 million cases and 762,528 deaths as reported by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.