Sunny and breezy with a high of 52 today

National Weather Service

Discussion:

An area of deep low pressure will remain anchored over the Great Lakes through the weekend. An associated series of cold fronts will move through our region in northwest flow aloft. One cold front will arrive this morning bringing breezy and colder conditions to the area today along with snow showers to the western mountains. The next cold front will arrive Monday reinforcing the cold air and bringing yet another chance for snow showers to the western mountains. After a rather lengthy period of much above normal temperatures in recent days, temperatures will return to seasonal normals or even a bit below during the next few days with lows in the 20s and 30s and highs in the 30s and 40s west to the 50s piedmont.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast: