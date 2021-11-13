Saturday, November 13, 2021
Martinsville, Bassett, and G.W. Danville advance in football playoffs

By staff
High school football begins this Friday

High school football: In the first round of playoffs, Bassett eliminated Magna Vista 49-13. The Warriors finish the season 5-6 and the Bengals advance with a record of 9-2. G.W. Danville ousted Orange 63-21. Glenvar pounded Patrick County 56-14. The Cougars finish the season with a 3-8 record. Martinsville bested James River 16-13. The Bulldogs advance with a record of 5-6.

College basketball: Virginia Tech downed Navy 77-57, UVA beat Radford 73-52. And UNC over Brown 94-87. Virginia Tech plays Radford at home on Monday at 7 p.m., UVA plays at Houston on Tuesday at 8 p.m. and UNC is at Charleston on Tuesday at 8:30 p.m.

College football: Duke is at Virginia Tech (4-5) today at 3:30 p.m. and Notre Dame is at UVA (7-3) at 7:30 p.m. tonight. Woffard is at UNC next Saturday at 12 noon.

