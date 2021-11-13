Big Bird Toy Ride is today

Saturday, Nov. 13

Monthly breakfast 6-10 a.m. at the Bassett Ruritan Club. All you can eat sausage, fried bologna, eggs, gravy, biscuits, apples, pancakes, juice and coffee for $7.

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market 7 a.m. until noon.

Fall bazaar 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fieldale United Methodist Church.

Dalton IDEA Center open house from 10 a.m. until noon.

Fall fair 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Spencer Penn Centre.

Holiday Arts and Crafts Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Reynolds Homestead’s Community Engagement Center in Critz.

29th annual Big Bird Toy Ride. Registration at 10 a.m. and the ride starts at 1 p.m. $10 or one new toy for each person riding. 6537 Greensboro Road in Ridgeway. All proceeds to Christmas Cheer.

The Cherrystone Baptist Association Women’s Ministry is having a fish fry at the Cherrystone Baptist Association, 5551 Tom Fork Rd. Ringgold Va. from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Fish Plates – $10.00 & Sandwiches – $6.00, Assorted Desserts, Sides- Green Beans, Fried Cabbage, Potato Salad, Drinks – Sodas & Water.

Jackpot bingo at 6 p.m. at the Ararat Ruritan Club.

Sunday, Nov. 14

Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society Anniversary at 3 p.m. celebrating the 25th anniversary at the Historic Henry County Courthouse. The program will include music, refreshments and distinguished speakers.

Monday, Nov. 15

Greater Bassett meets at 10 a.m. at the Pocahontas Baptist Church.

American Legion Homer Dillard Post 78 meets at 7 p.m. at the Post Home, 129 Creekside Drive in Martinsville.

Tuesday, Nov. 16

City Council will conduct a public meeting on the reversion process from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. in council chambers. Any citizen wishing to register to attend a session may do so by contacting Karen Roberts, Clerk of Council, at town@ci.martinsville.va.us , calling 276-403-5182, or faxing 276-403-5280. Registration must be made by noon the day before each session, and will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Preference will be given to citizens of the City. All sessions will be televised on MGTV-21 and linked on the City website and social media. The sessions are all in Council Chambers, 55 East Church Street, second floor.

Friday, Nov. 19

Christmas Cheer will begin accepting applications on Monday October 25 and will be open Monday thru Friday from 9 AM to 3 PM until Friday, November 19. The office will be located at 10 Liberty Street near Lester Home Center and Taco Bell. Our office will be two doors down from Grace Network. Applications must be completed in person and proof of residency in Martinsville or Henry County is required along with a photo ID. All household residents must provide their social security information and date of birth. Acceptable proof of residency is a Virginia driver’s license, a city or county utility bill, or AEP bill. Christmas Cheer has been assisting families in need residing in Martinsville.

Sunday, Dec. 5

Celebrate the holidays with Piedmont Arts as the museum presents Roanoke Symphony Holiday Pops Spectacular—the most highly anticipated event of the holiday season—on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Martinsville High School Auditorium. The concert will be a matinee performance beginning at 3 pm. In the spirit of the holidays, Altrusa will collect non-perishable food items for Grace Network in the lobby during the symphony’s performance. Tickets are $15 for general admission, $25 for reserved seats and $5 for students in grades K–12. Tickets are on sale now at Piedmont Arts and online at PiedmontArts.org.