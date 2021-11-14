Sunny with a high of 53 today

National Weather Service

Discussion:

An area of low pressure will remain anchored over the Great Lakes into Monday. A cold front will move through the Appalachians tonight. This front will bring a significant surge of cold air and strong gusty west winds into the region along with a good chance for mountain snow showers especially across southeast West Virginia. The coldest temperatures of the season will spread across the region tonight and Monday. By Tuesday, the cold air mass will move out of the region allowing above normal temperatures to return for midweek. The next weak cold front will arrive late in the week.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast: