Monday, November 15, 2021
Martinsville, Bassett, and G.W. Danville advance in football playoffs

By staff
College football: Virginia Tech outscored Duke in all four quarters handing the Devils a 48-17 loss. #7 Notre Dame took care of business in Charlottesville defeating the Cavaliers 28-3. Woffard is at UNC (5-5) Saturday at 12 noon. UVA (6-4) plays at Pittsburgh on Saturday, game time has not been announced. Virginia Tech (5-5) plays at Miami on Saturday, game time has not been announced.

High school football: In the first round of playoffs, Bassett eliminated Magna Vista 49-13. The Warriors finish the season 5-6 and the Bengals advance with a record of 9-2. G.W. Danville ousted Orange 63-21. Glenvar pounded Patrick County 56-14. The Cougars finish the season with a 3-8 record. Martinsville bested James River 16-13. The Bulldogs advance with a record of 5-6.

College basketball: Virginia Tech downed Navy 77-57, UVA beat Radford 73-52 and UNC over Brown 94-87. Virginia Tech plays Radford at home on Monday at 7 p.m., UVA plays at Houston on Tuesday at 8 p.m. and UNC is at Charleston on Tuesday at 8:30 p.m.

