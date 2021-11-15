Monday, November 15, 2021
‘Eternals’ tops the box office for the second week with $27.5 million

Marvel’s Eternals topped the box office for the second straight week, delivering an estimated $27.5 million. After two weeks, the film — starring Angelina JolieSalma HayekGemma Chan and Richard Madden — has earned $118.8 million domestically and has pulled in another $162.6 million from overseas, bringing its current worldwide total to $281.4 million. Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Clifford the Big Red Dog debuted in second place with an estimated $16.4 million. The live-action-CGI
feature — starring Jack WhitehallDarby CampTony Hale and Kenan Thompson — opened on Wednesday, bringing its total first week earnings to an estimated $22 million.

Dune finished in third place with an estimated $5.5 million in its fourth week of release. The sci-fi epic has has collected $93.1 million at the domestic box office so far, to go with $258.1 million overseas, for a global tally of tally of $351.2 million.

Fourth place belongs to No Time to Die, which earned an estimated $4.6 million in its sixth week of release. The latest Jame Bond film has earned a total of $150.5 million stateside in addition to $558.2 million overseas, bringing its worldwide tally to $708.7 million. That makes it just the second pandemic-era film to surpass the $700 million global mark, behind F9: The Fast Saga‘s $721 million.

Rounding out the top five is Sony’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage, grabbing and estimated $4 million after seven weeks.

Kenneth Branagh’s coming-of-age drama, Belfast, collected an estimated $1.8 million in limited release.

